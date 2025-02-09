Ireland's March to Grand Slam Glory Continues
Ireland secured a dominant 32-18 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations, highlighting their prowess and maintaining an undefeated record. Key performances from Calvin Nash, Caelan Doris, and Sam Prendergast were crucial in this bruising encounter, leaving Scotland struggling despite brief comebacks.
Ireland maintained their dominant streak in the Six Nations Championship by overpowering Scotland with a 32-18 victory at Murrayfield on Sunday. This triumph highlights Ireland's ongoing quest for a Grand Slam title.
Calvin Nash, Caelan Doris, James Lowe, and Jack Conan delivered decisive tries, while Sam Prendergast contributed 12 points, solidifying Ireland's unbeaten status. Their relentless pressure outmatched Scotland, even as Duhan van der Merwe provided brief moments of defiance for the Scots.
The game took a downturn for the hosts as they lost key players Finn Russell and Darcy Graham due to injury early in the match. Despite a spirited effort from Scotland, Ireland swiftly quelled their opposition's comeback attempts to continue their march toward a third consecutive Six Nations title.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ireland and Scotland Grapple with Devastating Impact of Storm Eowyn
Scotland's Strengthened Squad Gears Up for Six Nations Opener
India U-19 Women Thrash Scotland with All-Round Performance
Scotland's Rugby Stars Return to Training, Boosting Hopes for Six Nations
Thrilling Triumph: Huw Jones Leads Scotland to Six Nations Victory Over Italy