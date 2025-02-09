Ireland's March to Grand Slam Glory Continues

Ireland maintained their dominant streak in the Six Nations Championship by overpowering Scotland with a 32-18 victory at Murrayfield on Sunday. This triumph highlights Ireland's ongoing quest for a Grand Slam title.

Calvin Nash, Caelan Doris, James Lowe, and Jack Conan delivered decisive tries, while Sam Prendergast contributed 12 points, solidifying Ireland's unbeaten status. Their relentless pressure outmatched Scotland, even as Duhan van der Merwe provided brief moments of defiance for the Scots.

The game took a downturn for the hosts as they lost key players Finn Russell and Darcy Graham due to injury early in the match. Despite a spirited effort from Scotland, Ireland swiftly quelled their opposition's comeback attempts to continue their march toward a third consecutive Six Nations title.

