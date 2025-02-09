Left Menu

Ireland's March to Grand Slam Glory Continues

Ireland secured a dominant 32-18 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations, highlighting their prowess and maintaining an undefeated record. Key performances from Calvin Nash, Caelan Doris, and Sam Prendergast were crucial in this bruising encounter, leaving Scotland struggling despite brief comebacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:55 IST
Ireland's March to Grand Slam Glory Continues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ireland maintained their dominant streak in the Six Nations Championship by overpowering Scotland with a 32-18 victory at Murrayfield on Sunday. This triumph highlights Ireland's ongoing quest for a Grand Slam title.

Calvin Nash, Caelan Doris, James Lowe, and Jack Conan delivered decisive tries, while Sam Prendergast contributed 12 points, solidifying Ireland's unbeaten status. Their relentless pressure outmatched Scotland, even as Duhan van der Merwe provided brief moments of defiance for the Scots.

The game took a downturn for the hosts as they lost key players Finn Russell and Darcy Graham due to injury early in the match. Despite a spirited effort from Scotland, Ireland swiftly quelled their opposition's comeback attempts to continue their march toward a third consecutive Six Nations title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025