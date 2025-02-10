Epic Showdowns: Unexpected Champions League Playoffs

The Champions League playoffs have unfolded as an unexpected spectacle, featuring top-tier clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City. These teams, accustomed to early progress, now confront each other after surprisingly placing mid-table in the new format.

The reshuffled structure benefits UEFA and broadcasters, extending the draw of marquee matches with global appeal. Real Madrid, the reigning European champion, may now require 17 games to retain their title, compared to last season's 13.

This thrilling phase not only amps up the drama for viewers but also tests the resilience and strategic depth of participating clubs, promising an electrifying football season.

(With inputs from agencies.)