PSG and Real Madrid Secure Champions League Last-16 Spots in Thrilling Encounters

Paris Saint-Germain narrowly advanced to the Champions League Round of 16 following a 2-2 draw with Monaco, winning 5-4 on aggregate. Meanwhile, Real Madrid defeated Benfica 2-1 in their match, ensuring a 3-1 aggregate victory. Both teams showcased resilience to secure their progress in Europe's elite competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:09 IST
Real Madrid players celebrating (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Reigning Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) narrowly avoided an exit from the UEFA Champions League, securing a place in the Round of 16 following a 2-2 draw against Monaco. This result saw PSG advance 5-4 on aggregate, as reported by the UEFA Champions League website. Meanwhile, Real Madrid triumphed 2-1 over Benfica, achieving a 3-1 aggregate victory to reach the knockout stages.

PSG entered the game with a 3-2 lead from the first leg, while Monaco appeared determined to overturn the deficit. The visitors tested PSG's defense from the start, and their tenacity paid off when Maghnes Akliouche, returning from injury, scored just before halftime, equalizing the aggregate score at 3-3.

The dynamics shifted in the second half when Monaco's Mamadou Coulibaly received a second yellow card in the 58th minute, reducing his side to ten men. PSG capitalized quickly, with captain Marquinhos scoring from a set-piece in the 60th minute to restore their lead. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then added another goal for PSG, but Monaco showed determination, scoring in stoppage time through Jordan Teze. Despite late drama, PSG advanced as Wout Faes' last attempt went wide.

In Madrid, Real secured their spot in the last-16 by overcoming a spirited Benfica side. Despite Kylian Mbappe's absence due to injury, Vinicius Junior stepped up, scoring the decisive goal in the 80th minute. Benfica's Rafa Silva initially leveled the aggregate score in the 14th minute, but Aurelien Tchouameni quickly reinstated Madrid's advantage. An offside call later denied them a goal. Despite threatening counter-attacks from Benfica, Real maintained their grip, with Vinicius Junior's goal sealing the victory and ensuring Madrid's progression.

