Left Menu

Cooper DeJean's Super Birthday: A Record-Breaking Win for the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean celebrated his 22nd birthday with a historic pick-six in the Super Bowl, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22. DeJean's interception made him the first NFL player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his birthday, completing a remarkable rookie season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:59 IST
Cooper DeJean's Super Birthday: A Record-Breaking Win for the Eagles

In a stunning turn of events, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean marked his 22nd birthday with a record-setting performance during the Super Bowl. Playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, DeJean orchestrated a pivotal pick-six, helping secure the team's 40-22 victory at the New Orleans Superdome.

The momentous occasion occurred in the second quarter when three-time champion Patrick Mahomes threw a wayward pass, which DeJean intercepted before sprinting 38 yards for a touchdown. This feat etched his name in NFL history as the first player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday.

Speaking after the game, DeJean credited his success to the teamwork and support from his coaches and fellow defensive players. Meanwhile, star running back Saquon Barkley also celebrated his birthday on the field but was restricted to 57 yards on 25 carries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025