Cooper DeJean's Super Birthday: A Record-Breaking Win for the Eagles

In a stunning turn of events, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean marked his 22nd birthday with a record-setting performance during the Super Bowl. Playing against the Kansas City Chiefs, DeJean orchestrated a pivotal pick-six, helping secure the team's 40-22 victory at the New Orleans Superdome.

The momentous occasion occurred in the second quarter when three-time champion Patrick Mahomes threw a wayward pass, which DeJean intercepted before sprinting 38 yards for a touchdown. This feat etched his name in NFL history as the first player to score a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday.

Speaking after the game, DeJean credited his success to the teamwork and support from his coaches and fellow defensive players. Meanwhile, star running back Saquon Barkley also celebrated his birthday on the field but was restricted to 57 yards on 25 carries.

(With inputs from agencies.)