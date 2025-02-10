Left Menu

Sergio Ramos Joins Monterrey: Eyeing More Trophies in Liga MX

Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has signed a one-year contract with Monterrey in Liga MX, driven by the chance to win more titles and participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. Despite nearing the age of 39, Ramos aims to leave a legacy in Mexican football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:06 IST
In a surprising move, Spanish football icon Sergio Ramos has inked a one-year deal with Monterrey, lured by the prospect of winning more accolades and competing in the next FIFA Club World Cup. At almost 39, Ramos is eager to leave a mark in Mexican football.

Ramos, introduced by Monterrey, stated at a press conference that his journey is not just about boasting past achievements but creating legacies. Monterrey, also known as Rayados, is a key player in Mexico's football scene, recognized for its financial prowess and willingness to compete on international stages like the Club World Cup in the U.S. next summer.

Despite not playing competitively since May last year, Ramos remains undaunted by his age or the upcoming challenges. He believes performance, not age, defines a player. Known for his storied career at Real Madrid, Ramos views this move as an opportunity to continue his winning streak in a new arena.

