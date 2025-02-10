Breetzke's Record-Breaking Debut: A Stellar Start for South Africa
Matthew Breetzke made history as the first cricketer to score 150 runs in his maiden ODI during a tri-series against New Zealand, surpassing a 47-year-old record held by Desmond Haynes. His performance led South Africa to 304-6, despite not being selected for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
In a groundbreaking debut, South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke made a spectacular entrance onto the One Day International stage by scoring 150 runs against New Zealand. This feat marked a new record for an ODI debutant, surpassing the previous best of 148 set by Desmond Haynes in 1978.
Despite not being included in South Africa's Champions Trophy squad, Breetzke delivered an unforgettable performance, propelling his team to a formidable total of 304-6. His innings, marked by strategic teamwork with fellow batsmen Jason Smith and Wiaan Mulder, highlighted his prowess at the crease.
Breetzke's century came from 128 balls, showcasing a mastery of technique, particularly through his off-side play. His innings were brought to an end by Matt Henry's delivery, but not before he had accomplished a historic milestone in his cricketing career.
