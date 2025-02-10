Left Menu

Breetzke's Record-Breaking Debut: A Stellar Start for South Africa

Matthew Breetzke made history as the first cricketer to score 150 runs in his maiden ODI during a tri-series against New Zealand, surpassing a 47-year-old record held by Desmond Haynes. His performance led South Africa to 304-6, despite not being selected for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:48 IST
Breetzke's Record-Breaking Debut: A Stellar Start for South Africa
Matthew Breetzke
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a groundbreaking debut, South African cricketer Matthew Breetzke made a spectacular entrance onto the One Day International stage by scoring 150 runs against New Zealand. This feat marked a new record for an ODI debutant, surpassing the previous best of 148 set by Desmond Haynes in 1978.

Despite not being included in South Africa's Champions Trophy squad, Breetzke delivered an unforgettable performance, propelling his team to a formidable total of 304-6. His innings, marked by strategic teamwork with fellow batsmen Jason Smith and Wiaan Mulder, highlighted his prowess at the crease.

Breetzke's century came from 128 balls, showcasing a mastery of technique, particularly through his off-side play. His innings were brought to an end by Matt Henry's delivery, but not before he had accomplished a historic milestone in his cricketing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
2
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025