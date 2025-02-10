Left Menu

Mumbai Takes Command in Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal Clash

Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane's batting heroics placed Mumbai in a commanding position against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. They recovered from an early collapse, capitalizing on Shardul Thakur's morning bowling performance, giving them a significant lead of 292 runs by the end of the third day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:11 IST
Mumbai secured a strong advantage in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Haryana, thanks to striking performances from Suryakumar Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane. Yadav returned to form with a swift 70, and Rahane demonstrated his dependable form with an unbeaten 88. Their partnership of 129 runs proved pivotal in steering Mumbai out of trouble.

In the morning session, Shardul Thakur set the stage with a six-wicket haul, effectively dismantling Haryana's lower order to restrict them to 301 runs. Mumbai capitalized on this with a lead built on aggressive play through the day, putting them 292 runs ahead by stumps on day three.

Despite initial setbacks in the second innings, with openers departing quickly, the efforts of Rahane and Yadav ensured Mumbai remained firmly in control. Yadav, breaking a series of low scores, found his rhythm, unveiling a slew of impressive strokes. The day's play has now put Haryana under pressure for their upcoming innings.

