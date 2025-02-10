Left Menu

Ponting Highlights Impact of Ayub's Absence in 2025 Champions Trophy

Ricky Ponting expressed concern over Saim Ayub's absence from the 2025 Champions Trophy, labeling it a 'massive gap' for Pakistan. Ayub, recovering from an injury, may miss the New Zealand tour. Pakistan is gearing up for the tournament with a potent bowling lineup led by Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:36 IST
Ponting Highlights Impact of Ayub's Absence in 2025 Champions Trophy
Saim Ayub. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former cricket stalwart Ricky Ponting highlighted the significant void left by Saim Ayub's exclusion from Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The Pakistani batter has been sidelined due to an injury, hampering the Men in Green's preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Ayub's absence, confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, is a blow for the team as they defend their title. Despite his injury setback, there remains a sliver of hope that he could partake in Pakistan's white-ball tour of New Zealand in March, 2025.

Ponting, known for his astute cricketing insights, lauded Ayub as a 'high-quality player' during The ICC Review, recognizing the challenge Pakistan faces without him. He also commended Pakistan's fast bowlers, notably Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, for their prowess in recent matches. Mohammad Rizwan, who assumed captaincy after Babar Azam's resignation post-World Cup 2023, will lead the squad in this crucial ICC event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025