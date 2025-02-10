Ponting Highlights Impact of Ayub's Absence in 2025 Champions Trophy

In a recent statement, former cricket stalwart Ricky Ponting highlighted the significant void left by Saim Ayub's exclusion from Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad. The Pakistani batter has been sidelined due to an injury, hampering the Men in Green's preparations for the upcoming tournament.

Ayub's absence, confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board, is a blow for the team as they defend their title. Despite his injury setback, there remains a sliver of hope that he could partake in Pakistan's white-ball tour of New Zealand in March, 2025.

Ponting, known for his astute cricketing insights, lauded Ayub as a 'high-quality player' during The ICC Review, recognizing the challenge Pakistan faces without him. He also commended Pakistan's fast bowlers, notably Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, for their prowess in recent matches. Mohammad Rizwan, who assumed captaincy after Babar Azam's resignation post-World Cup 2023, will lead the squad in this crucial ICC event.

(With inputs from agencies.)