Muralitharan Backs India and Pakistan as Champions Trophy Favorites

Legendary cricket spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has flagged India and Pakistan as strong favorites for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. Scheduled to kick off on February 19 after a hiatus of more than seven years, the tournament is stirring excitement among cricket fans worldwide.

The competition will see participation from the world's top eight ODI teams, including India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and defending champions Pakistan. As anticipation builds and predictions come pouring in from enthusiasts and former players alike, Muralitharan specifically views India and Pakistan as front-runners in the tournament.

In an interview with ANI, Muralitharan expressed confidence in both teams, stating, "India and Pakistan will be favorites. Pakistan due to the home ground conditions, and India because of their prowess in these scenarios." India has rebounded after a series defeat in Sri Lanka, clinching convincing victories over England in recent encounters. Meanwhile, Pakistan has showcased dominance in ODIs on foreign soil but faltered at home, most recently losing to New Zealand by 78 runs in Lahore.

Set to be played across Pakistan and Dubai, Muralitharan anticipates pitch conditions favorable for spinners, which could be a game-changer. He cited players like Rashid Khan and Ravindra Jadeja as potential stars, predicting they will capitalize on these conditions.

A focal point of the tournament will be the performance of Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite Virat's ongoing struggle for consistency in scoring, Rohit recently silenced critics with a stunning century against England. Muralitharan remains optimistic about their return to form, reinforcing the adage, "form is temporary, class is permanent." Both players faced challenging seasons last year, particularly in Test matches, with Virat underwhelming with just 655 runs in 23 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)