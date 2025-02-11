World Athletics Navigates Complex Transgender and DSD Athlete Policies
World Athletics has started consulting on updated regulations for transgender and DSD athletes, considering proposals like cheek swab tests. The governing body plans to revise eligibility rules and introduce pre-clearance for competing athletes. The consultation, led by a working group, runs until March 2024.
World Athletics has initiated a consultation period to revise regulations concerning transgender and difference of sex development (DSD) athletes, announcing it is exploring several proposals including cheek swab tests, as revealed on Monday.
In 2023, the governing body implemented a ban on transgender women who experienced male puberty from participating in women's events; a move that prompted the establishment of a working group to examine trans inclusion more comprehensively.
Recommendations include redefining the female category, revising eligibility rules, and requiring pre-clearance for athletes. World Athletics emphasizes maintaining the integrity of competition, with the consultation phase now open until March 5, 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
MoSPI Hosts Consultation on Estimating Informal Sector’s Contribution to GDP Amid Base Year Revision
Debate on Simultaneous Elections: Parliamentary Committee's Extensive Consultations
IDB Holds XIII Annual Consultation with Caribbean Governors, Announces Regional Initiatives and $1.1 Billion in 2025 Investments
JPC Extends Consultations: Exploring 'One Nation, One Election'
Inclusive Budget Strategies: Omar Abdullah's Consultations in J&K