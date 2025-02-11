World Athletics Navigates Complex Transgender and DSD Athlete Policies

World Athletics has initiated a consultation period to revise regulations concerning transgender and difference of sex development (DSD) athletes, announcing it is exploring several proposals including cheek swab tests, as revealed on Monday.

In 2023, the governing body implemented a ban on transgender women who experienced male puberty from participating in women's events; a move that prompted the establishment of a working group to examine trans inclusion more comprehensively.

Recommendations include redefining the female category, revising eligibility rules, and requiring pre-clearance for athletes. World Athletics emphasizes maintaining the integrity of competition, with the consultation phase now open until March 5, 2024.

