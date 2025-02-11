Left Menu

World Athletics Navigates Complex Transgender and DSD Athlete Policies

World Athletics has started consulting on updated regulations for transgender and DSD athletes, considering proposals like cheek swab tests. The governing body plans to revise eligibility rules and introduce pre-clearance for competing athletes. The consultation, led by a working group, runs until March 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 02:02 IST
World Athletics Navigates Complex Transgender and DSD Athlete Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World Athletics has initiated a consultation period to revise regulations concerning transgender and difference of sex development (DSD) athletes, announcing it is exploring several proposals including cheek swab tests, as revealed on Monday.

In 2023, the governing body implemented a ban on transgender women who experienced male puberty from participating in women's events; a move that prompted the establishment of a working group to examine trans inclusion more comprehensively.

Recommendations include redefining the female category, revising eligibility rules, and requiring pre-clearance for athletes. World Athletics emphasizes maintaining the integrity of competition, with the consultation phase now open until March 5, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025