Riyadh to Host First Olympic Esports: A New Era for Gaming and Sports

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in two years. This comes as part of a 12-year agreement with the country, aiming to attract a younger audience through Esports integration.

The IOC, concerned about an ageing traditional audience, has been exploring opportunities in Esports. The organization previously launched the Olympic virtual series in 2021 as a pilot project before finalizing the Saudi Arabia deal.

Amidst criticism over human rights issues termed "sportswashing," Saudi Arabia continues its billion-dollar investment spree in global sports, including the 2034 soccer World Cup. However, the nation has consistently refuted these allegations.

