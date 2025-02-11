Left Menu

Riyadh to Host First Olympic Esports: A New Era for Gaming and Sports

The International Olympic Committee announced the first Olympic Esports Games will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in two years as part of a 12-year agreement. The initiative aims to engage a younger audience by integrating Esports into Olympic events. Criticism exists regarding Saudi Arabia's human rights record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:29 IST
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will host the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in two years. This comes as part of a 12-year agreement with the country, aiming to attract a younger audience through Esports integration.

The IOC, concerned about an ageing traditional audience, has been exploring opportunities in Esports. The organization previously launched the Olympic virtual series in 2021 as a pilot project before finalizing the Saudi Arabia deal.

Amidst criticism over human rights issues termed "sportswashing," Saudi Arabia continues its billion-dollar investment spree in global sports, including the 2034 soccer World Cup. However, the nation has consistently refuted these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

