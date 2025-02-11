The Controversial Kiss: A Divergence in Consent

The trial of former Spanish soccer federation chief Luis Rubiales continues to unfold as he defends himself against accusations of sexual assault. The incident in question occurred after Spain's women's team clinched the World Cup victory in 2023, when Rubiales allegedly kissed player Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Rubiales told a Madrid court he firmly believed Hermoso had consented to the kiss, describing it as a spontaneous moment of celebration. Despite his claims, Hermoso has stated otherwise, sparking widespread attention and contributing to momentum for the 'Me Too' movement in sports.

Prosecutors have sought a 2-1/2 year sentence for Rubiales, though Spanish law may allow him to avoid imprisonment by settling damages if he has no previous convictions. Several former soccer federation officials stand trial alongside Rubiales, accused of pressuring Hermoso to publicly agree the kiss was consensual.

