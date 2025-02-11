Left Menu

Vidarbha's Triumph: A Grand Entry into Ranji Trophy Semis

Vidarbha defeated Tamil Nadu by 198 runs to reach the Ranji Trophy semifinal, thanks to Nachiket Bhute's three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod's century. Vidarbha will face Mumbai on February 17. Despite efforts from TN's Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sonu Yadav, Harsh Dubey's spin sealed their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:41 IST
Vidarbha's Triumph: A Grand Entry into Ranji Trophy Semis
  • Country:
  • India

Vidarbha celebrated a triumphant entry into the Ranji Trophy semifinal, overpowering Tamil Nadu by 198 runs, largely due to a three-wicket haul by seamer Nachiket Bhute and a composed century by Yash Rathod.

Set to face defending champions Mumbai on February 17, Vidarbha dominated their opponent with Bhute taking critical wickets of top-order batsmen, leaving Tamil Nadu in a precarious position from which they couldn't recover despite individual efforts from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sonu Yadav.

Vidarbha's innings was characterized by a commanding performance, notably Rathod's century and Dubey's partnership, culminating in a total lead of 400 runs and thus continuing last season's impeccable form, as TN's resistance crumbled under the spin of Harsh Dubey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025