Vidarbha's Triumph: A Grand Entry into Ranji Trophy Semis

Vidarbha celebrated a triumphant entry into the Ranji Trophy semifinal, overpowering Tamil Nadu by 198 runs, largely due to a three-wicket haul by seamer Nachiket Bhute and a composed century by Yash Rathod.

Set to face defending champions Mumbai on February 17, Vidarbha dominated their opponent with Bhute taking critical wickets of top-order batsmen, leaving Tamil Nadu in a precarious position from which they couldn't recover despite individual efforts from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sonu Yadav.

Vidarbha's innings was characterized by a commanding performance, notably Rathod's century and Dubey's partnership, culminating in a total lead of 400 runs and thus continuing last season's impeccable form, as TN's resistance crumbled under the spin of Harsh Dubey.

