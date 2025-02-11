Vidarbha's Triumph: A Grand Entry into Ranji Trophy Semis
Vidarbha defeated Tamil Nadu by 198 runs to reach the Ranji Trophy semifinal, thanks to Nachiket Bhute's three-wicket haul and Yash Rathod's century. Vidarbha will face Mumbai on February 17. Despite efforts from TN's Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sonu Yadav, Harsh Dubey's spin sealed their fate.
Vidarbha celebrated a triumphant entry into the Ranji Trophy semifinal, overpowering Tamil Nadu by 198 runs, largely due to a three-wicket haul by seamer Nachiket Bhute and a composed century by Yash Rathod.
Set to face defending champions Mumbai on February 17, Vidarbha dominated their opponent with Bhute taking critical wickets of top-order batsmen, leaving Tamil Nadu in a precarious position from which they couldn't recover despite individual efforts from Pradosh Ranjan Paul and Sonu Yadav.
Vidarbha's innings was characterized by a commanding performance, notably Rathod's century and Dubey's partnership, culminating in a total lead of 400 runs and thus continuing last season's impeccable form, as TN's resistance crumbled under the spin of Harsh Dubey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
