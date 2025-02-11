Left Menu

Sam Kerr Cleared: A Clash of Cultures in London Cab Incident

Australia's women's soccer captain, Sam Kerr, was acquitted of racially abusing a British police officer. The incident occurred after a dispute with a cab driver. Kerr admitted to remarks but denied racial harassment, attributing her comments to feelings of differential treatment by police due to her race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:43 IST
Australian women's soccer captain Sam Kerr was acquitted on Tuesday of racially abusing a British police officer, following a high-profile case stemming from a clash with a cab driver. The incident unfolded after Kerr, who has Indian ancestry, called officer Stephen Lovell 'stupid and white' during an altercation with authorities.

The trial, held at Kingston Crown Court, centered around the events of January 30, 2023, when Kerr and her partner, Kristie Mewis, were involved in a cab ride gone awry. Kerr acknowledged her words but denied any racial harassment, suggesting she was highlighting perceived differences in how she was treated due to her race.

The case drew significant public interest, with figures like human rights lawyer Geoffrey Robertson and Sports Minister Anika Wells voicing support for Kerr. The Crown Prosecution emphasized the evidence, though the jury ultimately sided with Kerr. She has not appeared in a match since a severe injury in January 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

