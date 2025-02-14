Braisaz-Bouchet's Triumph: Conquering Blustery Biathlon Championship

In a stunning performance at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships, France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet captured the gold medal in the women's 7.5km sprint. Battling through adverse weather conditions, she completed the race in 22:08.7, outperforming her previous year's silver finish.

Overcoming the blustering winds and swirling snow, Braisaz-Bouchet hit nine of her ten shots, establishing a competitive edge over Germany's Franziska Preuss, whom she bested by 9.8 seconds. Finland's Suvi Minkkinen secured bronze, finishing just behind Preuss.

Despite the challenging conditions affecting many participants, Braisaz-Bouchet's victory marks a promising start for the French team, setting a precedent ahead of the men's 10km sprint event on Saturday.

