Braisaz-Bouchet's Triumph: Conquering Blustery Biathlon Championship

Justine Braisaz-Bouchet clinched gold in the women's 7.5km sprint at the IBU World Championships, overcoming tough weather. She hit nine out of ten shots, beating Franziska Preuss by 9.8 seconds. Although challenging conditions led to many penalty loops, Braisaz-Bouchet's performance set a strong start for France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:00 IST
In a stunning performance at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Championships, France's Justine Braisaz-Bouchet captured the gold medal in the women's 7.5km sprint. Battling through adverse weather conditions, she completed the race in 22:08.7, outperforming her previous year's silver finish.

Overcoming the blustering winds and swirling snow, Braisaz-Bouchet hit nine of her ten shots, establishing a competitive edge over Germany's Franziska Preuss, whom she bested by 9.8 seconds. Finland's Suvi Minkkinen secured bronze, finishing just behind Preuss.

Despite the challenging conditions affecting many participants, Braisaz-Bouchet's victory marks a promising start for the French team, setting a precedent ahead of the men's 10km sprint event on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

