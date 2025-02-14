New Zealand Triumphs in Tri-Nation Faceoff: A Cricket Spectacle

New Zealand secured a thrilling victory over Pakistan in the tri-nation final in Karachi, winning by five wickets to claim the title. Seamer Will O'Rourke's impressive bowling performance (4-43) restricted Pakistan to a total of 242, which New Zealand chased down with ease.

Pakistan got off to a promising start but couldn't capitalize as regular wicket losses hindered their progress. Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha managed an 88-run partnership, but wickets fell swiftly thereafter, limiting their score.

New Zealand's top-order batsmen, notably Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham, capitalized on Pakistan's fielding mishaps to steer their team to a comfortable win, bolstering their confidence for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

