RCB Triumphs as Perry, Ghosh Power Impressive WPL Chase

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcased an impressive performance in the Women's Premier League as they secured a six-wicket victory over Garden Giants in Vadodara.

Opting to field first, RCB's disciplined bowling efforts restricted GG to 201/5, despite fierce innings from Ashleigh Gardner and hard-hitting by Deandra Dottin.

Facing a daunting target, Ellyse Perry's composed half-century and a blistering stand from Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja steered RCB through an aggressive chase, concluding at 202/4 in 18.3 overs.

