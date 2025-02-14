Left Menu

RCB Triumphs as Perry, Ghosh Power Impressive WPL Chase

Ellyse Perry's steady half-century and explosive batting by Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a remarkable six-wicket victory over Garden Giants in the Women's Premier League. Despite early setbacks, RCB successfully chased down a formidable target of 202 in Vadodara.

RCB Triumphs as Perry, Ghosh Power Impressive WPL Chase
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcased an impressive performance in the Women's Premier League as they secured a six-wicket victory over Garden Giants in Vadodara.

Opting to field first, RCB's disciplined bowling efforts restricted GG to 201/5, despite fierce innings from Ashleigh Gardner and hard-hitting by Deandra Dottin.

Facing a daunting target, Ellyse Perry's composed half-century and a blistering stand from Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja steered RCB through an aggressive chase, concluding at 202/4 in 18.3 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

