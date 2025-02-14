Left Menu

New Zealand's Stellar Triumph Over Pakistan in Tri-Nation Finale

New Zealand secured a decisive victory over Pakistan, winning by five wickets in the tri-nation series final. Key performances came from Will O'Rourke and captain Mitchell Santner, who led their team's strong bowling attack. Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell contributed significantly to the successful run chase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:34 IST
New Zealand's Stellar Triumph Over Pakistan in Tri-Nation Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

New Zealand convincingly defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tri-nation series, marking a perfect preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The host team, dismissed for 242, failed to contain New Zealand's run chase as they reached 243-5 in the 46th over.

Outstanding bowling performances from fast bowler Will O'Rourke, who claimed four wickets, and captain Mitchell Santner, who achieved his best-ever ODI economical figures, set the stage for victory. Batters Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell scored 57 and 56 runs respectively, guiding their team to a third consecutive tournament win.

New Zealand's tactful reading of the pitch after losing the toss paid off. The Black Caps effectively pinned down Pakistan's batters with tight bowling lengths and pressure in the middle overs. Despite strong starts from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan fell short of mounting a significant challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025