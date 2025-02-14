New Zealand's Stellar Triumph Over Pakistan in Tri-Nation Finale

New Zealand convincingly defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the tri-nation series, marking a perfect preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The host team, dismissed for 242, failed to contain New Zealand's run chase as they reached 243-5 in the 46th over.

Outstanding bowling performances from fast bowler Will O'Rourke, who claimed four wickets, and captain Mitchell Santner, who achieved his best-ever ODI economical figures, set the stage for victory. Batters Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell scored 57 and 56 runs respectively, guiding their team to a third consecutive tournament win.

New Zealand's tactful reading of the pitch after losing the toss paid off. The Black Caps effectively pinned down Pakistan's batters with tight bowling lengths and pressure in the middle overs. Despite strong starts from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan fell short of mounting a significant challenge.

