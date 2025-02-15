Gujarat Titans' 'Junior Titans' Season Two Finale Thrills Thousands with Outdoor Sports and Pokemon
The 'Junior Titans' Season Two, by Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, encourages sports in kids under 14, boasting partnerships with Pokemon and LA-LIGA. Concluding in Ahmedabad, after touring five cities, it featured sports activities, Pokemon interactions, and drew over 5,000 participants from 106 schools.
Gujarat Titans celebrated the conclusion of its 'Junior Titans' Season Two in Ahmedabad, an initiative aiming to ignite a passion for outdoor sports in children under 14.
This innovative project toured five cities in Gujarat, culminating in Ahmedabad, drawing over 5,000 children from 106 schools, officials reported.
Partnering with Pokemon, the event featured interactions with Pikachu and activities, with plans to continue this collaboration into the upcoming cricket season, enriching the event's sports culture impact.
