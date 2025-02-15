Gujarat Titans' 'Junior Titans' Season Two Finale Thrills Thousands with Outdoor Sports and Pokemon

Gujarat Titans celebrated the conclusion of its 'Junior Titans' Season Two in Ahmedabad, an initiative aiming to ignite a passion for outdoor sports in children under 14.

This innovative project toured five cities in Gujarat, culminating in Ahmedabad, drawing over 5,000 children from 106 schools, officials reported.

Partnering with Pokemon, the event featured interactions with Pikachu and activities, with plans to continue this collaboration into the upcoming cricket season, enriching the event's sports culture impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)