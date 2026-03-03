WHO Urges Urgent Action as 95m Children Face Hearing Loss

Marking World Hearing Day under the theme From communities to classrooms: hearing care for all children, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling for urgent, coordinated action to tackle what it describes as a silent but preventable crisis affecting millions of children worldwide.

More than 95 million children and adolescents aged 5–19 are living with unaddressed hearing loss, many without access to basic screening, treatment or assistive devices. According to newly released WHO and Global Burden of Disease data, the burden falls disproportionately on low- and middle-income countries — particularly in Africa and South-East Asia.

Closing the 80% Care Gap

WHO estimates that nearly 60% of ear and hearing problems could be prevented or treated at primary health-care level with trained health workers and basic equipment. Yet over 80% of people who need ear and hearing care do not receive it, creating long-term educational, social and economic consequences.

“This gap has serious consequences for children affecting their education, psychological wellbeing, and future livelihoods,” said Ms Dévora Kestel, Director a.i. of WHO’s Department of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health.

Schools at the Centre of Prevention

WHO is urging governments, civil society and partners in both the health and education sectors to embed hearing care into school systems and community programmes.

Key recommended actions include:

Promoting good ear and hearing practices within school health programmes

Integrating hearing screening into school and community health services with clear referral pathways

Empowering teachers, parents, health workers and children with accurate information and practical tools

“Communities and school settings provide a natural and effective platform to reach children,” said Dr Shelly Chadha, WHO Team Lead for Eye, Ear and Oral Health.“With practical and affordable solutions now available, no child should be left behind.”

Evidence-Based Tools and New Technology

To support implementation, WHO has developed a suite of technical resources, including:

Hearing screening: considerations for implementation

Vision and hearing screening for school-age children: implementation handbook

Hearing aid service delivery approaches for low- and middle-income settings

Training materials are also available to equip frontline health workers to identify, manage and refer children with ear and hearing conditions.

In a major innovation push, WHO will soon launch:

A comprehensive package of evidence-based interventions for integration into primary health care systems

WHOears, a free mobile application for iOS and Android, designed to support hearing screening in schools and communities

The WHOears app will enable trained individuals to conduct standardized screenings outside traditional clinical settings — dramatically expanding early detection capacity and strengthening referral systems.

The Hidden Impact on Education and Livelihoods

Untreated hearing loss does not only affect auditory function. It can:

Delay speech and language development

Impair cognitive growth

Restrict social interaction

Lower educational achievement

Reduce long-term employment prospects

Without early intervention, children risk lifelong disadvantage and economic exclusion.

WHO emphasizes that timely access to medicines, surgery, hearing aids, cochlear implants, rehabilitative therapy, sign language, and assistive technologies such as loop systems and captioning can transform outcomes.

Strengthening Primary Health Care

Central to WHO’s strategy is embedding ear and hearing services within primary health care systems — ensuring early identification and treatment close to home.

By shifting screening and prevention efforts into schools and communities, WHO aims to reduce inequities and ensure hearing care becomes a routine part of child health services.

As World Hearing Day highlights the issue globally, WHO’s message is clear: with affordable tools, trained personnel and political commitment, the majority of childhood hearing loss can be prevented or effectively managed.