Controversial Run-Out Calls Stir Debate in WPL Match

The Mumbai Indians' narrow two-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals in a Women's Premier League match has ignited controversies over multiple run-out decisions.

Mumbai Indians head coach Charlotte Edwards voiced her concerns over the run-out calls made by third umpire Gayathri Venugopalan, which influenced the match's outcome. The decisions went in favor of Delhi Capitals, despite the contentious interpretation of the LED stump rules.

Former cricket figures, including Mithali Raj and Mike Hesson, shared their disbelief over the umpire's choices, questioning its adherence to playing conditions. The controversy overshadowed Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten 80-run performance, leaving a call for better rule clarity in future games.

