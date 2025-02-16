Left Menu

Jacob Kiplimo Sets New Half Marathon World Record in Barcelona

Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda set a new world record in the half marathon with a time of 56 minutes and 41 seconds in Barcelona, surpassing the previous record by 49 seconds. Additionally, Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi broke the men's 20 km race walk world record earlier on the same day.

In an extraordinary display of athletic prowess, Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo shattered the world half marathon record with an impressive time of 56 minutes and 41 seconds in Barcelona on Sunday. This remarkable feat eclipses the previous record set by Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha by a significant margin of 49 seconds, according to World Athletics.

Kiplimo, who is a two-time world cross country champion, made the greatest single improvement on the men's half marathon record. His achievement highlights his exceptional talent and cements his status as one of the preeminent figures in distance running.

Simultaneously, another world record was set in athletics when Japan's Toshikazu Yamanishi clocked an unprecedented time of one hour, 16 minutes, and 10 seconds in the men's 20 km race walk in Kobe, surpassing the record formerly held by Yusuke Suzuki since 2015.

