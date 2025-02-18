Left Menu

Mary Kom Clarifies: No Resignation, Just Misunderstanding

Mary Kom, chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association's athletes commission, denies reports of her resignation. The boxing legend emphasized that her remarks were misconstrued and confirmed her intention to complete her tenure. Her comments about poor accommodation were misinterpreted as resignation.

Mary Kom
  • Country:
  • India

Mary Kom, the celebrated Indian boxer and chairperson of the Indian Olympic Association's athletes commission, has dispelled rumors regarding her resignation. The veteran athlete stressed that her statement was taken out of context and confirmed she plans to fulfill her tenure, which concludes in 2026.

The controversy began following Mary Kom's dissatisfaction over accommodation during the National Games closing ceremony. Her remarks were misconstrued as a resignation threat, sparking widespread speculation.

Besides her role in the athletes' commission, Mary Kom has been an integral part of international sports administration, previously serving on the International Olympic Committee's athletes forum, further solidifying her robust standing in sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

