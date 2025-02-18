Left Menu

Referee's Red Card Controversy Spurs Outcry Over Abuse

Spain's soccer federation condemns the abuse received by referee Jose Montero following his decision to issue a red card to Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. The incident highlights the verbal and physical threats referees face, particularly on social media. Bellingham claims misunderstanding over the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Referees in Spain's soccer federation have expressed strong disapproval over the abusive backlash directed at Jose Munuera Montero after he issued a red card to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. Montero interpreted Bellingham's words as foul language during the team's match against Osasuna, leading to the controversial card.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a statement addressing the threats and personal attacks targeting Montero and his family via social media. The federation emphasized the broader issue of verbal and physical abuse that match officials endure regularly, often escalating to physical confrontations at lower-level games.

Bellingham, a 21-year-old England international, might face disciplinary action if found guilty of using offensive language. However, he contends the words were not directed at the referee, attributing any miscommunication to language differences on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

