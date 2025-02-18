Referee's Red Card Controversy Spurs Outcry Over Abuse

Referees in Spain's soccer federation have expressed strong disapproval over the abusive backlash directed at Jose Munuera Montero after he issued a red card to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham. Montero interpreted Bellingham's words as foul language during the team's match against Osasuna, leading to the controversial card.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) released a statement addressing the threats and personal attacks targeting Montero and his family via social media. The federation emphasized the broader issue of verbal and physical abuse that match officials endure regularly, often escalating to physical confrontations at lower-level games.

Bellingham, a 21-year-old England international, might face disciplinary action if found guilty of using offensive language. However, he contends the words were not directed at the referee, attributing any miscommunication to language differences on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)