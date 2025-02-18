Revving Up Monaco: FIA's New Pitstop Strategy

The FIA, Formula One's governing body, is setting the wheels in motion to shake up the Monaco Grand Prix by mandating additional pitstops. The announcement came after an F1 commission meeting held in London, as part of an effort to reduce the follow-the-leader nature of the iconic race around Monaco's tight, twisty circuit.

Despite the limited detail on how many pitstops will be required, it's evident the proposed changes aim to make the race less predictable and more dynamic. Currently, one stop is mandatory, but with overtaking notoriously difficult in Monaco, a strategic shift is on the cards. The sporting advisory committee is expected to review these recommendations in the following weeks.

In a move towards modernizing the sport, the FIA also announced that teams would no longer face limits on gearbox use during the season. This decision reflects the increased reliability of current gearbox designs, rendering the existing rules obsolete.

(With inputs from agencies.)