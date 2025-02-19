Fluent Hundreds Guide New Zealand to Commanding Start in Champions Trophy

In a stunning display of batting prowess, New Zealand's Will Young and captain Tom Latham each scored fluent centuries, propelling their team to a commanding total of 320 for five in their Champions Trophy opener against hosts and titleholders Pakistan.

The match witnessed a thrilling innings from Glenn Phillips, who contributed a fiery 61 off just 39 deliveries, strengthening New Zealand's position after early hiccups.

Despite a rocky start at 73 for three, the crucial partnership between Young and Latham laid a solid foundation, later bolstered by Phillips' aggressive batting, frustrating Pakistani bowlers. Naseem Shah emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 2/63.

