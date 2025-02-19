Left Menu

Fluent Hundreds Guide New Zealand to Commanding Start in Champions Trophy

Will Young and Tom Latham's impressive centuries helped New Zealand set a challenging score against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy opener. Young and Latham's partnership, along with Glenn Phillips' rapid innings, lifted New Zealand to 320/5, despite early setbacks in their innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:43 IST
Fluent Hundreds Guide New Zealand to Commanding Start in Champions Trophy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stunning display of batting prowess, New Zealand's Will Young and captain Tom Latham each scored fluent centuries, propelling their team to a commanding total of 320 for five in their Champions Trophy opener against hosts and titleholders Pakistan.

The match witnessed a thrilling innings from Glenn Phillips, who contributed a fiery 61 off just 39 deliveries, strengthening New Zealand's position after early hiccups.

Despite a rocky start at 73 for three, the crucial partnership between Young and Latham laid a solid foundation, later bolstered by Phillips' aggressive batting, frustrating Pakistani bowlers. Naseem Shah emerged as the standout bowler with figures of 2/63.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025