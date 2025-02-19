MS Dhoni's Timeless Passion: Cricket Like a Child

Six years after his international cricket retirement, MS Dhoni could still shine in the Indian Premier League. The cricket legend who last represented India in June 2019 continues to be a pivotal part of the Chennai Super Kings roster, playing with the fervor of youth.

The 43-year-old led India to landmark victories, securing World Cup wins in 2011 and 2007, and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Despite stepping back from international play, Dhoni remains passionate about cricket and wishes to enjoy the sport as he did in his childhood.

With cricket as his primary focus, Dhoni encourages emerging players to prioritize their growth in the sport. Sharing insights into his disciplined approach, he emphasizes setting priorities to make the most of their careers while advising players to understand what truly benefits them.

