Thrilling Women's Premier League Showdown: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

In a nail-biting Women's Premier League match, Delhi Capitals triumphed over UP Warriorz by chasing a target of 166 in the final over. Major contributions came from Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland, helping the team secure victory with 167 runs, with three wickets in hand and one ball to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:13 IST
In a closely fought Women's Premier League encounter, Delhi Capitals edged out UP Warriorz in a thrilling contest on Wednesday. The Capitals successfully chased down a target set by the Warriorz, reaching 167 for 3 in 19.5 overs.

Key performances by Meg Lanning, who scored a vital 69 runs, and Annabel Sutherland, who remained unbeaten on 41 runs, were crucial in guiding the Capitals to victory. Sutherland also played a significant role with the ball, taking two important wickets for 26 runs in her four-over spell.

UP Warriorz posted a competitive score of 166 with notable contributions from Kiran Navgire, who scored 51, and Chinelle Henry, who remained not out at 33. Despite their efforts, the Warriorz fell short in holding back the Capitals' pursuit in the final over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

