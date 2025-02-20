Venus Williams: A Wildcard Comeback to Indian Wells

In a significant decision, former world number one Venus Williams has been granted a wildcard for the Indian Wells tournament, as announced by organizers on Wednesday. This grant allows the celebrated 44-year-old to compete in the prestigious WTA 1000-level event for the 10th time in her illustrious career.

Williams had previously boycotted the tournament for 15 years due to racist abuse directed at her sister Serena and family during her 2001 final victory. Her withdrawal from the 2001 semi-final sparked controversy but she made a comeback in 2016. Since her return, Venus has reached the semi-finals three times, adding to her legacy with a wildcard entry last year.

In men's tennis, young prodigies Joao Fonseca from Brazil and American Learner Tien have also received wildcard entries. Fonseca won his first ATP title at the Argentina Open recently, while Tien captured attention by becoming the youngest man since Rafa Nadal to reach the Australian Open fourth round.

