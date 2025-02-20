Torrent Group's Strategic Play: Acquiring Majority Stake in Gujarat Titans

The Competition Commission of India has granted approval for the Torrent Group, a notable player in healthcare and energy industries, to acquire a controlling 67% stake in the IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans. This strategic move signals Torrent's bold entry into the sporting arena.

The acquisition involves Torrent Investments taking control of Irelia Sports India Pvt Ltd, which oversees the Ahmedabad-based franchise. This acquisition does not present any competitive concerns, as confirmed by the notice submitted to the Commission.

Although the financial specifics remain confidential, the agreement will see Irelia retaining a 33% stake. This expansion aligns with Torrent's ambitions to diversify its business interests, complementing its ventures in the electrical and diagnostic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)