Torrent Group's Strategic Play: Acquiring Majority Stake in Gujarat Titans

Torrent Group has received approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a 67% stake in the IPL franchise Gujarat Titans. The deal marks Torrent’s entry into the sports sector, aiming to expand its portfolio. Irelia Sports India will retain a 33% stake in the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India has granted approval for the Torrent Group, a notable player in healthcare and energy industries, to acquire a controlling 67% stake in the IPL franchise, Gujarat Titans. This strategic move signals Torrent's bold entry into the sporting arena.

The acquisition involves Torrent Investments taking control of Irelia Sports India Pvt Ltd, which oversees the Ahmedabad-based franchise. This acquisition does not present any competitive concerns, as confirmed by the notice submitted to the Commission.

Although the financial specifics remain confidential, the agreement will see Irelia retaining a 33% stake. This expansion aligns with Torrent's ambitions to diversify its business interests, complementing its ventures in the electrical and diagnostic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

