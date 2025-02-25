England Eyes Crucial Win Against Afghanistan in ICC Champions Trophy After Carse's Exit

In a pivotal ICC Champions Trophy fixture, England faces Afghanistan in Lahore, with skipper Jos Buttler maintaining a hopeful outlook despite losing pivotal player Brydon Carse to a toe injury. The match has grown even more crucial following a setback for England's campaign.

Buttler expressed disappointment over Carse's exit but highlighted the opportunity for pace all-rounder Jamie Overton. Overton is set to fill Carse's role, potentially offering a similar skillset. The England captain noted that while the washed-out game between Australia and South Africa has buoyed their knockout prospects, their primary goal remains winning the last two fixtures.

Reflecting on Afghanistan's rising prowess, Buttler acknowledged the challenge posed by their rivals, particularly in spin bowling, thanks to talents like Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed. With Rehan Ahmed joining as the third spinner, Buttler is confident in England's balanced approach. Both teams are set for an intense showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)