Haaland's Fitness Crucial Ahead of City's Clash with Spurs

Erling Haaland's recuperation from a knee injury is pivotal as Manchester City faces Tottenham in the Premier League. City, currently in fourth place, has struggled without its top scorer, losing to Real Madrid and Liverpool. Haaland has scored 27 goals this season, including 19 in the league.

Erling Haaland's recovery from a knee injury is under scrutiny as Manchester City gears up for a Premier League match against Tottenham on Wednesday. Having missed matches against Real Madrid and Liverpool, Haaland participated in training on Tuesday, with manager Pep Guardiola hopeful for his return to the squad.

Without Haaland, City faced a challenging spell, exiting the Champions League after losing to Real Madrid and enduring a home defeat against Liverpool. Haaland, with 27 goals in all competitions this season, remains pivotal for City's aspirations. City trails league leaders Liverpool significantly and is in a tight race for a top-four finish.

Spurs defeated City twice already this season and are positioned 12th. Tottenham's coach, Ange Postecoglou, expects the return of several key players from injury soon, potentially bolstering their squad against City.

