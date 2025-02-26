Left Menu

Diana Taurasi Bids Farewell: A Basketball Legend Retires

Diana Taurasi, a six-time Olympic champion and WNBA's all-time leading scorer, has announced her retirement. The Phoenix Mercury star ends her illustrious career after two decades, three WNBA championships, and three college titles. Her departure closes a chapter in basketball history that will be remembered forever.

In a shocking announcement, six-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi revealed her retirement from the WNBA, signaling the end of an unparalleled basketball career. As the league's all-time leading scorer, Taurasi played 20 remarkable seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Drafted first overall, Taurasi achieved immense success, securing three WNBA titles and leading the University of Connecticut (UConn) to three collegiate championships. Her impact on the court has left an indelible mark on the game.

The WNBA paid tribute on social media, 'Thank you Diana for changing the game forever; no accolade could amount to the person and edge you brought to the court.' Taurasi confirmed the speculations of her retirement, stating she 'just didn't have it in me' anymore.

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

