Diana Taurasi Bids Farewell: A Basketball Legend Retires

In a shocking announcement, six-time Olympic champion Diana Taurasi revealed her retirement from the WNBA, signaling the end of an unparalleled basketball career. As the league's all-time leading scorer, Taurasi played 20 remarkable seasons with the Phoenix Mercury.

Drafted first overall, Taurasi achieved immense success, securing three WNBA titles and leading the University of Connecticut (UConn) to three collegiate championships. Her impact on the court has left an indelible mark on the game.

The WNBA paid tribute on social media, 'Thank you Diana for changing the game forever; no accolade could amount to the person and edge you brought to the court.' Taurasi confirmed the speculations of her retirement, stating she 'just didn't have it in me' anymore.

(With inputs from agencies.)