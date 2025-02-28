Lydia Ko's Dominance at HSBC Women's World Championship

Olympic gold medallist and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko showcased her undeniable golfing prowess on Friday, securing a 5-under 67 in the HSBC Women's World Championship. After two rounds, her commendable performance places her just a shot short of the lead.

The event, taking place at Sentosa Golf Club's challenging Tanjong course, saw the South Korean-born New Zealander compile a two-day total of 6-under 138. First-round leader A Lim Kim maintained her lead with a solid 69 on Friday.

Ko, who made history by becoming the youngest LPGA Hall of Fame inductee last year, is determined to defy her usual form on this course. As she focuses on self-improvement, other top contenders, like Charley Hull and Hyo Joo Kim, closely trail behind.

