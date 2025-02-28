Pakistan Cricket: Senior Players Contemplate Withdrawal Amidst Turmoil

Senior members of the Pakistan cricket team are contemplating withdrawing from next month's New Zealand tour after the team's disappointing exit from the Champions Trophy. The tournament saw Pakistan fail to secure a single win, losing to New Zealand and India, with the match against Bangladesh abandoned due to rain.

Notable players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah are considering pulling out of the tour set for March 16-April 5, which includes five T20Is and three ODIs. Sources suggest these players fear being dropped as selectors aim to introduce fresh talent, spurring them to consult with agents.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is also planning changes, with interim head coach Aaqib Javed possibly transitioning to a senior role at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. All decisions regarding team restructuring and administrative changes are expected after the Champions Trophy's conclusion.

