Omarzai's Explosive Knock Propels Afghanistan Past 270 Against Australia

In an intense Champions Trophy Group B clash, Afghanistan showcased remarkable resilience against the world champions, Australia, by posting a competitive 273-run total. The innings was anchored by Sediqullah Atal, who scored a gritty 85, providing stability after a shaky start.

Azmatullah Omarzai's explosive 67 off 63 balls was pivotal for Afghanistan. His innings featured five sixes, including a remarkable 102-meter shot off Nathan Ellis. His late-game fireworks took Afghanistan past 270, giving their spin-heavy bowling lineup a crucial edge.

In contrast, Australia struggled with discipline on the field, conceding 37 extras that included 17 wides. Despite challenging conditions, Afghanistan's determined batting laid a strong foundation against formidable Australian bowlers, hinting at an exciting contest continuing beyond the first innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)