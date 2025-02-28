Left Menu

India's Cricket Juggernaut: Champions Trophy Glory Beckons

Former cricketer Lalchand Rajput asserts India's winning momentum in the ICC Champions Trophy is unstoppable, with a harmonious team performance, standout batting displays, and a consistent bowling attack. As India eyes victory, New Zealand remains a formidable hurdle, having triumphed in a previous encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:01 IST
Lalchand Rajput (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In an exclusive interview, former India cricketer and coach Lalchand Rajput expressed strong confidence that the current Indian team is on the brink of reclaiming the ICC Champions Trophy, last won in 2013. Rajput cited the team's exemplary performance and cohesive unit as key factors contributing to their success in the tournament.

Under the astute leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian squad has remained undefeated, showcasing dominant victories against Bangladesh and their arch-rivals, Pakistan. The batting lineup, featuring prolific thresholds from Rohit, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, has been pivotal to India's formidable record. The bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami, have equally complemented the batsmen's efforts.

As India advances to the semi-finals, their final group clash against New Zealand looms large. Rajput highlighted New Zealand's historical prowess in ICC tournaments as a potential challenge. Nonetheless, the veteran coach remains optimistic about India's potential to maintain their winning trajectory and clinch the coveted trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

