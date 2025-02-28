Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Triumph Over Mumbai Indians in Women's Premier League Clash

Delhi Capitals secured a decisive victory against Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League. With a brisk 60 not out from Meg Lanning, Delhi effectively chased down Mumbai's total of 123, losing only one wicket, and finished the game in 14.3 overs.

Updated: 28-02-2025 22:57 IST
In a Women's Premier League match that drew much attention, Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Leading the Capitals, Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 60, complimented by Shafali Verma's swift 43 runs, guiding the team to a comfortable win.

The Capitals chased down the Mumbai Indians' total of 123 runs in just 14.3 overs. The bowling efforts for Delhi shone through in the form of Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani, who collectively took six of the nine wickets that Mumbai lost.

Closely monitoring the strategies and execution of plays, this match highlights the growing competitiveness in women's cricket, with both teams displaying stellar performances and sportsmanship, contributing significantly to the league's success.

