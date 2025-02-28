Left Menu

Dubai Championships Clash: Tsitsipas vs. Auger-Aliassime

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime are set to clash for the 10th time on tour, vying for a prestigious victory at the Dubai Championships final. With Tsitsipas hoping to regain top-10 status, both athletes have shown impressive performances, with Auger-Aliassime reaching his third final of the season.

Updated: 28-02-2025 23:59 IST
In a highly anticipated showdown at the Dubai Championships, Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to face off against Felix Auger-Aliassime, marking their tenth encounter on tour. The match stakes are high, as Tsitsipas aims to secure a third title this year and re-enter the top 10 rankings for the first time since June.

On his path to the final, the No. 11-ranked Tsitsipas displayed remarkable dominance over No. 47 Tallon Griekspoor, winning 6-4, 6-4 without allowing a single break point. Meanwhile, his opponent, Felix Auger-Aliassime, overcame a stern challenge from Quentin Halys and showed resilience, advancing to the final despite enduring four-set matches throughout the week.

Both athletes have had commendable performances throughout the season, with Auger-Aliassime already clinching titles in Adelaide and Montpellier. As they prepare for Saturday's final, all eyes will be on the display of talent and mental fortitude in this exciting tennis spectacle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

