Left Menu

Marc Marquez Triumphs in Thailand: A Stellar Ducati Debut

Marc Marquez, a six-time MotoGP champion, impressively secured pole position during his Ducati debut at the season-opening Thailand Grand Prix, narrowly surpassing his brother Alex Marquez. Former champion Jorge Martin was absent due to injury, leaving Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia to lead the qualifying rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:57 IST
Marc Marquez Triumphs in Thailand: A Stellar Ducati Debut
Marc Marquez

In an impressive debut, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez clinched pole position on his factory Ducati at the Thailand Grand Prix, narrowly outpacing his younger brother, Alex Marquez. The event took place at the Buriram International Circuit, setting the stage for an exciting season-opener.

Marquez recorded a time of 1:28.782, beating Alex by 0.146 seconds, while Francesco Bagnaia secured third place. Marquez expressed his delight at starting the season in such a strong position, emphasizing the pressure and excitement of representing a top-tier team.

As the first sprint of the campaign looms, competitors like Jack Miller and others are poised to challenge, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling MotoGP season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025