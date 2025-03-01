Marc Marquez Triumphs in Thailand: A Stellar Ducati Debut

In an impressive debut, six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez clinched pole position on his factory Ducati at the Thailand Grand Prix, narrowly outpacing his younger brother, Alex Marquez. The event took place at the Buriram International Circuit, setting the stage for an exciting season-opener.

Marquez recorded a time of 1:28.782, beating Alex by 0.146 seconds, while Francesco Bagnaia secured third place. Marquez expressed his delight at starting the season in such a strong position, emphasizing the pressure and excitement of representing a top-tier team.

As the first sprint of the campaign looms, competitors like Jack Miller and others are poised to challenge, setting the tone for what promises to be a thrilling MotoGP season.

(With inputs from agencies.)