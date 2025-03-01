Sports Highlights: Wins, Injuries, and Exciting Turns

Jessica Pegula, the top seed, displayed an impressive performance at the ATX Open in Austin, Texas, defeating Anna Blinkova of Russia with a swift 6-2, 6-2 victory. Her commanding win propels her into the tournament's semifinals.

Los Angeles Lakers' guard Austin Reaves was sidelined after a calf injury in the first quarter against the Clippers. An MRI has been scheduled to assess the injury further, influencing team strategies for the upcoming games.

The Baltimore Orioles stunned the Minnesota Twins with an eight-run ninth-inning rally to clinch a 13-10 win in spring training. This unexpected turnaround showcased the persistence and teamwork inherent in baseball at its finest.

