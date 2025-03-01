Delhi Capitals Surge to Top with Dominant Win Over Mumbai Indians

In a display of all-around excellence, the Delhi Capitals clinched a decisive nine-wicket victory against the Mumbai Indians during their sixth WPL 2025 encounter at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday. Bowlers Minnu Mani and Jess Jonassen were pivotal, each claiming three wickets to restrict Mumbai to 123/9.

Delhi chased down the target in just 14.3 overs, powered by Meg Lanning's unbeaten 60 and Shafali Verma's explosive 43. This win places Delhi at the top of the points table, with four wins and eight points from six games, according to a team statement.

Reflecting on their performance, Minnu Mani, who took 3/17, credited a cohesive team effort. 'Our team's strategies were seamless today, and our execution was flawless,' she noted. Mani, a trailblazer from Kerala, highlighted her growth in the team and benefits from learning under captain Meg Lanning.

(With inputs from agencies.)