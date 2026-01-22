Tragic Cyanide Deaths Spark Police Probe at Mumbai Airport

In a tragic turn of events, the Thiruvananthapuram police are investigating the deaths of a young woman and her mother, who allegedly consumed cyanide. The incident led to the arrest of the woman's husband, Unnikrishnan, at Mumbai airport.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick confirmed that Unnikrishnan was held in connection with the deaths of Greema (29) and her mother Sajitha S L (55). The pair were found lifeless at their residence in Kamaleswaram, Muttathara. A suicide note left by the victims reportedly accused Unnikrishnan of abandoning Greema weeks after their marriage, demanding excessive dowry, and causing immense distress.

The Poonthura police expanded their investigation after an initial classification of unnatural death. They charged Unnikrishnan with abetment of suicide following a preliminary probe. Unnikrishnan, who had been abroad, had reportedly refused reconciliation efforts, contributing to the tragedy. The bodies were released to family after autopsies.

(With inputs from agencies.)