Left Menu

Tragic Cyanide Deaths Spark Police Probe at Mumbai Airport

A woman and her mother were found dead in their Thiruvananthapuram home, reportedly from cyanide poisoning, leading to the arrest of the woman’s husband, Unnikrishnan, at Mumbai airport. A suicide note accused Unnikrishnan of abandonment and dowry harassment. He faces charges of abetment of suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:54 IST
Tragic Cyanide Deaths Spark Police Probe at Mumbai Airport
Unnikrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the Thiruvananthapuram police are investigating the deaths of a young woman and her mother, who allegedly consumed cyanide. The incident led to the arrest of the woman's husband, Unnikrishnan, at Mumbai airport.

Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner K Karthick confirmed that Unnikrishnan was held in connection with the deaths of Greema (29) and her mother Sajitha S L (55). The pair were found lifeless at their residence in Kamaleswaram, Muttathara. A suicide note left by the victims reportedly accused Unnikrishnan of abandoning Greema weeks after their marriage, demanding excessive dowry, and causing immense distress.

The Poonthura police expanded their investigation after an initial classification of unnatural death. They charged Unnikrishnan with abetment of suicide following a preliminary probe. Unnikrishnan, who had been abroad, had reportedly refused reconciliation efforts, contributing to the tragedy. The bodies were released to family after autopsies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Security: Stubb Calls for NATO-Backed Plan Amid Greenland Tensions

Arctic Security: Stubb Calls for NATO-Backed Plan Amid Greenland Tensions

 Global
2
IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: A Deep Dive into Recent Disruptions

IndiGo's Operational Turbulence: A Deep Dive into Recent Disruptions

 India
3
Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

Sajjan Kumar Acquitted: A Legal Timeline of the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots

 India
4
Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Military Quantum Leap

Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Military Quantum Leap

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026