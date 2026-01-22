RMZ Group's $30 Billion Real Estate Boom in Mumbai
RMZ Group plans to invest USD 30 billion in Mumbai's real estate sector over the next decade in partnership with MMRDA and CIDCO, aiming to create 3 lakh jobs. This project, beginning in fiscal 2026-27, will focus on commercial real estate, logistics, and digital infrastructure.
Realty firm RMZ Group has announced a strategic investment partnership targeting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a potential USD 30 billion investment over the next decade.
The Bengaluru-based firm, known for its premium commercial real estate and infrastructure projects, revealed this collaboration involves key local authorities, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO), during the World Economic Forum's 2026 gathering in Davos.
This ambitious venture, set to begin in the fiscal year 2026-27, will see RMZ leading investment structuring, with MMRDA and CIDCO facilitating land aggregation and regulatory support, including significant developments in Navi Mumbai.
