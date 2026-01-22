RMZ Group's $30 Billion Real Estate Boom in Mumbai

Realty firm RMZ Group has announced a strategic investment partnership targeting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a potential USD 30 billion investment over the next decade.

The Bengaluru-based firm, known for its premium commercial real estate and infrastructure projects, revealed this collaboration involves key local authorities, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO), during the World Economic Forum's 2026 gathering in Davos.

This ambitious venture, set to begin in the fiscal year 2026-27, will see RMZ leading investment structuring, with MMRDA and CIDCO facilitating land aggregation and regulatory support, including significant developments in Navi Mumbai.

