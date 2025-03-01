Proteas Power Past England to Clinch ICC Champions Trophy Spot

South Africa showcased a powerful performance against England in the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday, sealing their Group B dominance with a convincing chase of 180 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 127-run stand was pivotal in the Proteas' victory as they overcame early setbacks to triumph in just 29.1 overs, with van der Dussen scoring an unbeaten 72.

England's aggressive approach led to their downfall, despite Jofra Archer's commendable bowling. South Africa now looks forward to the semi-finals, awaiting the winner between India and New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)