Proteas Power Past England to Clinch ICC Champions Trophy Spot
South Africa dominated England to top Group B in the ICC Champions Trophy. Chasing 180, they secured victory in 29.1 overs, powered by Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen's formidable partnership. England's reckless early plays cost them, despite Jofra Archer's effort. South Africa now anticipates their semi-final opponent.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:55 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
South Africa showcased a powerful performance against England in the ICC Champions Trophy on Saturday, sealing their Group B dominance with a convincing chase of 180 runs.
Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 127-run stand was pivotal in the Proteas' victory as they overcame early setbacks to triumph in just 29.1 overs, with van der Dussen scoring an unbeaten 72.
England's aggressive approach led to their downfall, despite Jofra Archer's commendable bowling. South Africa now looks forward to the semi-finals, awaiting the winner between India and New Zealand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat to Stick to Winning Formula Against Kerala in Ranji Semi-Final Clash
Inter Milan's Spectacular Victory: Arnautovic's Heroic Strike Seals Coppa Italia Semi-Final Spot
Rain Halts Play But Propels Australia to Champions Trophy Semi-Finals
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by five wickets to book their place in semi-finals of Champions Trophy along with India.
South Africa's Bowling Triumph Secures Semi-Final Spot