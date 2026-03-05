Left Menu

South Africa Stumbles in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

South Africa suffers a nine-wicket loss to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Despite their strong form leading up to the match, South Africa could not adapt to Kolkata's conditions. Captain Aiden Markram insists on focusing on future opportunities, with upcoming matches in New Zealand.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa entered the T20 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand full of confidence but left lamenting a nine-wicket defeat. Despite a strong showing throughout the tournament, South Africa faltered under different conditions in Kolkata, setting a modest target of 170 runs, which New Zealand chased with ease.

New Zealand's Finn Allen became the match hero, scoring an unbeaten 100 in just 33 balls, leading his team to victory. For South Africa, it was another setback in their pursuit of a first World Cup title. Captain Aiden Markram expressed pride in his team's performance but acknowledged the need for reflection and improvement.

Markram remains optimistic about the future, looking ahead to a five-match T20 series in New Zealand. Only three players from the World Cup squad will participate in the next series. Meanwhile, New Zealand awaits the outcome of the second semi-final between India and England to determine their opponent for the final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

