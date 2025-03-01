Dylan Naidoo Shines at South African Open Amidst Fierce Competition

Dylan Naidoo, cheered on by fervent local supporters, kept a share of the lead with England's Laurie Canter following the third round of the South African Open at Durban Country Club.

Naidoo narrowly missed a birdie on the final hole, concluding a steady round of one-under-par 71 and achieving a three-round total of 202. Meanwhile, Canter rebounded from an early double bogey to card a striking four-under-par 68.

Elsewhere, England's Marco Penge ascended to third after shooting a 68, while South Africans Darren Fichardt, Branden Grace, and amateur Christian Maas remained competitive. Maas was remarkable as the only amateur to survive the cut, finishing strong with a 70.

