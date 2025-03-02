River Plate Stunned by Estudiantes in Key Apertura Clash
River Plate missed their chance to top Group B in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura after a 2-0 defeat to Estudiantes. The loss pushed them to third place with 15 points, one behind Independiente. Estudiantes took the lead early and sealed the win with a stoppage-time goal.
The defeat pushed River Plate to third place, trailing behind both Rosario Central and Independiente, who have a game in hand and sit in second. Estudiantes claimed a swift lead with Alexis Castro scoring in the ninth minute, supported by Tiago Palacios' impressive wing play.
River's challenges were compounded when Paulo Diaz's goal was ruled out and Enzo Perez received a red card in the second half. Estudiantes secured victory in stoppage time with Santiago Ascacibar making the decisive goal.
