River Plate Stunned by Estudiantes in Key Apertura Clash

In a significant setback for River Plate, they lost 2-0 to Estudiantes, missing out on the top spot in Group B of the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament.

The defeat pushed River Plate to third place, trailing behind both Rosario Central and Independiente, who have a game in hand and sit in second. Estudiantes claimed a swift lead with Alexis Castro scoring in the ninth minute, supported by Tiago Palacios' impressive wing play.

River's challenges were compounded when Paulo Diaz's goal was ruled out and Enzo Perez received a red card in the second half. Estudiantes secured victory in stoppage time with Santiago Ascacibar making the decisive goal.

(With inputs from agencies.)