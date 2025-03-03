Left Menu

Adam Zampa: Australia's Spin Master Poised for Semi-Final Success

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa, despite not being at his peak, vows to deliver crucial performances in the Champions Trophy semi-final against India. With key wickets already under his belt, Zampa is focused on contributing to Australia's success, amid hectic travel and scheduling challenges faced in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 06:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 06:50 IST
Adam Zampa, Australia's seasoned leg-spinner, acknowledges he isn't operating at his highest level during the Champions Trophy but remains confident in making significant contributions during the semi-final clash against India.

After impressive performances against Afghanistan and England, Zampa's role could be pivotal for Australia as they prepare to face India on spin-friendly surfaces in Dubai.

Despite a demanding travel schedule that included shifts between Lahore and Dubai, Zampa emphasizes his commitment to performing under pressure, aiming to secure more key wickets for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

