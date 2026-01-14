Mitchell Leads New Zealand to Victory in Thrilling ODI Series Decider

New Zealand triumphed over India with a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI at Rajkot, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's outstanding century and a robust 162-run partnership with Will Young. This win sets the stage for a thrilling series decider scheduled for Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, India posted a challenging total of 284/7, propelled by a brilliant century from KL Rahul and a solid start from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, the bowling attack fell flat as Mitchell (131*) and Young (87) anchored a dominant chase.

The Indian bowlers struggled to break the momentum as Mitchell and Young steadily guided their innings, eventually leading New Zealand to their target with ease. Despite India's initial breakthroughs, Mitchell's century turned the tide, paving the way for an exciting final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)