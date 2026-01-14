Left Menu

Mitchell Leads New Zealand to Victory in Thrilling ODI Series Decider

Daryl Mitchell's scintillating century helps New Zealand clinch a seven-wicket victory over India in the second ODI, setting an electrifying series decider. Despite KL Rahul's unbeaten 112, New Zealand chased down 284 thanks to Mitchell and Will Young's crucial 162-run partnership, dominating the sputtering Indian bowling attack.

Daryl Mitchell. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand triumphed over India with a seven-wicket victory in the second ODI at Rajkot, courtesy of Daryl Mitchell's outstanding century and a robust 162-run partnership with Will Young. This win sets the stage for a thrilling series decider scheduled for Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, India posted a challenging total of 284/7, propelled by a brilliant century from KL Rahul and a solid start from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. However, the bowling attack fell flat as Mitchell (131*) and Young (87) anchored a dominant chase.

The Indian bowlers struggled to break the momentum as Mitchell and Young steadily guided their innings, eventually leading New Zealand to their target with ease. Despite India's initial breakthroughs, Mitchell's century turned the tide, paving the way for an exciting final showdown.

